Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 254.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 288,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

PCEF opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.