Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 463,548.6% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171,513 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,280,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 99,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,104,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $70.08 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.