Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXF. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.95. 14,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,028. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $103.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

