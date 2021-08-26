Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.69. Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 297 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

