Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
PSCU stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.56. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $68.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
