Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PSCU stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.56. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $68.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $513,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

