Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brinker International (EAT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brinker International (NYSE: EAT):

8/25/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $76.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/19/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/19/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $81.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $67.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from its ambitious expansion plans. Brinker remains steadfast in its goal to drive traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives including streamlining of menu innovation, advertising campaigns and kitchen system optimization. Also, focus on expansion initiatives and virtual brand is likely to benefit the company in the upcoming periods. However, coronavirus related woes persists. The company continues to anticipate some volatility ahead due to the uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic and economy. This along with high debt levels remain concerns. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have moved down over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding its bottom-line growth potential.”

NYSE EAT opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Brinker International Inc alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $48,204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.