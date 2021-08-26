Investors Buy High Volume of Triple-S Management Put Options (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,429 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,616% compared to the typical volume of 25 put options.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $35.40 on Thursday. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

