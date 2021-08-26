Investors Purchase High Volume of Coherent Put Options (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 607 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 947% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

Coherent stock opened at $250.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.60. Coherent has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,756,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 66.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after buying an additional 376,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 65.1% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 299,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

