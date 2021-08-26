Investors Purchase Large Volume of Supernova Partners Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:SPNV)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,492 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,829% compared to the average volume of 181 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SPNV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,150. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 59,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

