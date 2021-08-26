IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Down 96.4% in August

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock remained flat at $$35.20 during trading on Thursday. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

