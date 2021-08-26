iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.19. 20,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

