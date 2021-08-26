iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Position Lifted by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $43,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.86. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.852 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

