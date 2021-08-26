iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,998 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.7% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,586,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,708. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

