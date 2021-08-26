iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Reduced by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $110.76. 343,514 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.