iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lifted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

