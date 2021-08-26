iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $2,942,000. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

