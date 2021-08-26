iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.53. 1,750,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,501,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

