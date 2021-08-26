iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,226,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,400,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,886.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 953,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 905,263 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.