iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.