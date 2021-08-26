iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lowered by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 83.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,917 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,927. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

