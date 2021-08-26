Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.91.

ITRM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

