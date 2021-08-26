ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Shares Down 1.1%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

