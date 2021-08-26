Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

