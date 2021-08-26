Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

