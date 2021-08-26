Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.02.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

