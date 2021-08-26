Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 438,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

