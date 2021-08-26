Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $353.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.59. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.22, a P/E/G ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $164.16 and a twelve month high of $356.61.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

