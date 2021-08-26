Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $590,055.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

