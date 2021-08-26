JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Down 54.8%

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) shares traded down 54.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.50. 1,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.99.

About JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, JD Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage, investment, and insurance services. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

