Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $12.97 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,000. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.