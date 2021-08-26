Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mandom Corporation’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mandom in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mandom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Mandom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mandom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. Mandom has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.