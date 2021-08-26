Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

