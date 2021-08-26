JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.19. 515,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,600. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -93.14. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

