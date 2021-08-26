JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 263.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,847,000.

NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $88.21 on Thursday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $58.46 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26.

