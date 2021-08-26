JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.46 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $413.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.