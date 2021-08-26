JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 765 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

