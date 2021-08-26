JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 202.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 235,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 157,558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 75.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.