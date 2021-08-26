JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $8.21 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

