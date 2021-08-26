Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%.

JFIN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 17,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiayin Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jiayin Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

