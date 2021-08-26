JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €30.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DEC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.64 ($26.64).

DEC opened at €22.92 ($26.96) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.53. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

