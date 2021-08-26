JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.35 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $48.98 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

