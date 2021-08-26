Julie Wainwright Sells 16,030 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $193,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,771,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,476,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58.

Shares of REAL opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The RealReal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.