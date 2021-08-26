K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 615.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after buying an additional 2,028,606 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 691.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after buying an additional 1,928,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 70.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after buying an additional 1,260,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.