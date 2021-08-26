K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “ouperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KNT. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.77 and a 12 month high of C$9.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 47.19.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

