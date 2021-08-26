Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 2,616.8% from the July 29th total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Shares of Kaixin Auto stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 304,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,562. Kaixin Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.