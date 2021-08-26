KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,979. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

