KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $16.59

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $17.58. KE shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 87,986 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

