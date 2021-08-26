Keebeck Alpha LP Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

