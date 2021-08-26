Keebeck Alpha LP Has $798,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard stock opened at $359.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $354.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

