Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $273.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

